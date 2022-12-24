UrduPoint.com

England Winger Yarde Joins Bayonne

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2022 | 08:38 PM

England winger Yarde joins Bayonne

England winger Marland Yarde has agreed to join Bayonne until the end of the season after leaving Premiership club Sale last season following his arrest, the French club said on Saturday.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :England winger Marland Yarde has agreed to join Bayonne until the end of the season after leaving Premiership club Sale last season following his arrest, the French club said on Saturday.

Yarde, 30, who made the last of his 13 Test appearances in June 2017, had been without a club since the end of last season.

"Can't wait to get started," Yarde said on Twitter following the announcement.

In September, Yarde issued an apology eight months after he was arrested for a "very serious offence.

"A necessarily lengthy police investigation followed but I can now confirm that no further action is to be taken against me," he said on Twitter.

"I have not been charged with any offence," he added.

Yarde began his professional career with London Irish before moving to Harlequins and Sale.

He scored two tries on his international debut in a 51-26 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires in 2013. He went on to score eight tries in his 13 Tests for England.

He featured for the invitational side the Barbarians in November and could make his debut for Bayonne as they host Toulon next weekend.

Related Topics

Police Twitter Buenos Aires Sale London Toulon Ireland Argentina June September November 2017

Recent Stories

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

Punjab Assembly sitting rescheduled to January 11

45 seconds ago
 DC distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

DC distributes financial assistance cheques among 50 Christians

47 seconds ago
 Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong ..

Beijing Gives Green Light to Open Border With Hong Kong - Chief Executive John L ..

49 seconds ago
 President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievance ..

President writes to PM, CJP to alleviate grievances of Murad Saeed

51 seconds ago
 KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian comm ..

KP Governor extends felicitation to Christian community on Christmas

8 minutes ago
 Factory worker killed

Factory worker killed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.