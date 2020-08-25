UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England Women To Host West Indies For Five T20s

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:52 PM

England women to host West Indies for five T20s

England women will host West Indies in five Twenty20 matches behind closed doors next month, cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :England women will host West Indies in five Twenty20 matches behind closed doors next month, cricket chiefs announced on Tuesday.

The games will be played in Derby in a bio-secure environment and replace scheduled series against India and South Africa after both teams were unavailable to travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first match will take place on September 21, with further games to come on September 23, 26, 28 and 30.

England and Wales Cricket board chief executive officer Tom Harrison said he was delighted that the players would be returning to action.

"Protecting the momentum of the women's game was one of our four stated aims right at the beginning of the pandemic in March and I'm delighted that, despite the enormous difficulties that COVID-19 has created, we'll see England women in action this summer," he said.

"It has been critical to us that our efforts to deliver bio-secure standards and support visiting opponents have been equal to those that have so successfully delivered in the England men's series." ECB managing director of women's cricket Clare Connor thanked the Caribbean side.

"We're grateful to the West Indies for the pace and determination with which they have worked with us over the last couple of weeks," she said.

"We're all still adapting and will need to continue to adapt to the sporting landscape left by COVID-19."

Related Topics

India Cricket Clare Derby Wales South Africa March September Women All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

26 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.