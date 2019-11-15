England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :England pace bowler James Anderson has revealed he is "progressing nicely" as he steps up his return from a calf injury.

Anderson only bowled four overs in the first Ashes Test against Australia earlier this year before suffering the injury.

England's all-time leading wicket-taker missed the rest of the Ashes and remains sidelined for the current tour of New Zealand.

But on Friday the Lancashire star tweeted a video of him bowling in a net session alongside former England batsmen Marcus Trescothick and Jonathan Trott, as well as an encouraging update on his fitness.