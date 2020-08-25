UrduPoint.com
England's Anderson Takes 600th Test Wicket

Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

England's Anderson takes 600th Test wicket

England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :England's James Anderson became just the fourth bowler and first paceman to take 600 Test wickets when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in the third Test at Southampton on Tuesday.

The only bowlers with more Test wickets than the 38-year-old Anderson are a trio of retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Anderson reached the landmark when, with his 14th ball of Tuesday's fifth day, he produced a rising delivery that moved away from right-hander Azhar, on 31, and took the shoulder of the bat, with England captain Joe Root holding a head-high catch at first slip.

Pakistan, following on, were now, 109-3.

More Stories From Sports

