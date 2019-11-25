UrduPoint.com
England's Archer Hit With Racial Abuse In New Zealand Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 34 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:30 PM

England's Archer hit with racial abuse in New Zealand Test

New Zealand Cricket bosses said Monday they will personally apologise to England fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was racially abused during the first Test in Mount Maunganui

New Zealand (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) New Zealand Cricket bosses said Monday they will personally apologise to England fast bowler Jofra Archer after he was racially abused during the first Test in Mount Maunganui.The Barbados-born Archer, considered one of the most promising all-rounders in world cricket, tweeted he was disturbed to hear racial insults "whilst battling to help save my team".The 24-year-old featured in a late show of resistance with Sam Curran in a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket before New Zealand wrapped up the match for an innings and 65 runs victory."A bit disturbing hearing racial insults today whilst battling to help save my team, the crowd was been amazing this week except for that one guy," Archer tweeted.

New Zealand Cricket's (NZC) public affairs manager Richard Boock said there is "zero tolerance towards abusive or offensive language" at all cricket venues in New Zealand.NZC "will contact Mr.

Archer tomorrow to apologise for the unacceptable experience, and to promise increased vigilance in the matter when the teams next meet in Hamilton", Boock said.He said they will also examine CCTV footage in an attempt to identify the person responsible and will refer any relevant information to the police.The second Test between New Zealand and England starts in Hamilton on Friday.

