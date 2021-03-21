UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Archer Out Of India ODI Series

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

England's Archer out of India ODI series

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's one-day international series against India and will also miss the start of the Indian Premier League due to an ongoing elbow injury, the England and Wales cricket board statement said Sunday.

Fast bowler Archer played in all five matches of the recently concluded Twenty20 series in India, which the hosts won 3-2.

He bowled his maximum allocation of 20 overs but was all the while nursing a painful right elbow.

The Sussex quick missed two of the four Tests against India earlier in the tour because of the same elbow problem and is being sent home for further medical assessment.

That means he will miss the three ODI matches in Pune, with his arrival at Rajasthan Royals for the latest IPL delayed.

"Jofra Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury," said an ECB statement.

"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course.

"As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League."

Related Topics

India Cricket Indian Premier League Pune Same Wales United Kingdom Sunday All

Recent Stories

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

1 hour ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

1 hour ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

1 hour ago

117,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.