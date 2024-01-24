England cricketer Shoaib Bashir was finally granted a visa to enter India on Wednesday after initially being stopped from entering the country with the rest of Ben Stokes's squad

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) England cricketer Shoaib Bashir was finally granted a visa to enter India on Wednesday after initially being stopped from entering the country with the rest of Ben Stokes's squad.

Britain-born Bashir, a 20-year-old of Pakistani heritage, was unable to join the rest of the squad flying to India from a training camp in Abu Dhabi following a delay in his visa application.

The Somerset off-spinner had to fly back to London but has now been cleared to enter India, following the intervention of the British government.

He will not arrive in time for Thursday's start of the first Test in a five-match series in Hyderabad.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend," said an England and Wales cricket board spokesman.

"We're glad the situation has now been resolved."