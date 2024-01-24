Open Menu

England's Bashir Granted India Visa After Delay Row

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2024 | 08:38 PM

England's Bashir granted India visa after delay row

England cricketer Shoaib Bashir was finally granted a visa to enter India on Wednesday after initially being stopped from entering the country with the rest of Ben Stokes's squad

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) England cricketer Shoaib Bashir was finally granted a visa to enter India on Wednesday after initially being stopped from entering the country with the rest of Ben Stokes's squad.

Britain-born Bashir, a 20-year-old of Pakistani heritage, was unable to join the rest of the squad flying to India from a training camp in Abu Dhabi following a delay in his visa application.

The Somerset off-spinner had to fly back to London but has now been cleared to enter India, following the intervention of the British government.

He will not arrive in time for Thursday's start of the first Test in a five-match series in Hyderabad.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend," said an England and Wales cricket board spokesman.

"We're glad the situation has now been resolved."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Abu Dhabi London Hyderabad Wales Visa From Government

Recent Stories

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

4 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

9 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

9 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

9 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard ..

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

9 minutes ago
NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

13 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

13 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

13 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports