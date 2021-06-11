England's Stuart Broad eventually dismissed Devon Conway in the second Test at Edgbaston on Friday to deny the New Zealand opener another three-figure score following his debut double hundred

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :

South Africa-born left-hander Conway had made 80 when a casual and flamboyant flick off his pads against Broad flew straight to Zak Crawley at deep square leg.

Conway, who made exactly 200 in the drawn series opener at Lord's last week, had faced 143 balls with 12 fours.

Together with Will Young, one of six changes to New Zealand's side, he had added 122 after stand-in captain Tom Latham fell lbw to Broad for six before lunch.

New Zealand were now 137-2 in reply to England's first innings 303, a deficit of 166.

Broad may well have thought there was some justice in his dismissing Conway to surpass former West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh's tally of 519 Test wickets as he moved into outright sixth place in the all-time list.

The England paceman thought he had dismissed Conway for 22 when he edged low to Crawley in the slips.

But with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough having made a soft signal of 'not out' as he requested a review, replay official Michael Gough felt there was insufficient evidence for him to overturn that call.

- Root drop - Young, in for injured New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson, should have been out for seven when he edged fast bowler Olly Stone.

England captain Joe Root, however, dropped a seemingly comfortable, waist-high, chance at first slip despite getting both hands to the ball.

New Zealand's second-wicket duo settled in against an all right-arm seam attack, with Root's occasional off-breaks the only variety.

New Zealand, by contrast, had seen left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel take 2-34 in 14 overs on Friday.

Earlier, England's Dan Lawrence, was left stranded in sight of a maiden Test century on 81 not out.

The recalled Trent Boult led New Zealand's attack with 4-85 from 29 overs.

England, who had been 175-6, resumed on their overnight 258-7.

Lawrence was 67 not out and Mark Wood 16 not out after opener Rory Burns had made 81 on Thursday following his hundred at Lord's.

Tailender Wood hit six fours on Friday as New Zealand's seamers lost their line.

But a stand of 66 ended when Wood played on to a full-length delivery from Matt Henry, who marked his return in place of the rested Tim Southee with 3-78 in 26 overs.

England's 288-8 became 289-9 when Broad fell for a duck, caught behind off Boult.

His exit brought in James Anderson, who received his first standing ovation of the day from a lively crowd in recognition of his England record 162nd Test.

But he had made just four when Boult had him lbw on review.

It was an encouraging return for Boult, who missed the first Test after taking family leave following the end of the Indian Premier League, ahead of New Zealand's appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

