UrduPoint.com

England's Broad Out Of India Series With Calf Injury

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:58 PM

England fast bowler Stuart Broad will miss the remainder of the five-Test series against India with a torn right calf, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday

Broad, who played in last week's drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, underwent a scan that revealed a tear.

Broad, who played in last week's drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, underwent a scan that revealed a tear.

He suffered the injury warming-up on Tuesday ahead of a training session at Lord's, where the second match of the series starts Thursday, ahead of what would have been his 150th Test.

Broad's 524 wickets make him England's most successful Test bowler behind longtime new-ball partner James Anderson, who is himself struggling to be fit for the second Test following a thigh problem.

