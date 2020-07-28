England's Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket when he dismissed the West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite lbw at Old Trafford on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :England's Stuart Broad took his 500th Test wicket when he dismissed the West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite lbw at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old paceman became just the seventh bowler to reach the landmark.

The only bowlers with more than 600 Test wickets are a trio of former spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australian Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

The only seamers ahead of Broad are his long-time England new-ball colleague James Anderson (589 wickets) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563) and the West Indies' Courtney Walsh (519), both of whom are retired.