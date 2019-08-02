UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Burns Hits Maiden Test Century

Zeeshan Mehtab 16 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 09:50 PM

England's Burns hits maiden Test century

England batsman Rory Burns hit his maiden Test century on the second day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :England batsman Rory Burns hit his maiden Test century on the second day of the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Friday.

Surrey opening batsman Burns, 82 not out at tea, spent 36 balls in the 'nervous 90s' and for more than half an hour could not get beyond 92.

But the 28-year-old left-hander eventually got to three figures for the first time in eight Tests with a quick single against Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, having then faced 224 balls including 14 fours.

After a third umpire review confirmed Burns had made his ground, he was able to soak up the applause of a packed and sun-drenched crowd, with England then 205-4 in reply to Australia's first-innings 284.

Related Topics

Century Australia Lyon

Recent Stories

Ban on two years BA/BSc degree to sustain

19 seconds ago

Incoming EU chief calls for 'new pact' on migratio ..

20 seconds ago

Two alleged robbers arrested in Karachi

22 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Holds Inauguration Ceremony Of 21St ..

15 minutes ago

Women shot dead in Gwadar

27 seconds ago

5,743 drivers, riders challaned in Karachi

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.