London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket board said Friday.

Curran went into self-isolation Thursday after overnight illness -- which included diarrhoea and sickness -- forced him out of England's ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl.

That in turn raised fears he may have caught COVID-19, potentially jeopardising next week's first Test between England and the West Indies at Hampshire's headquarters -- a match that is set to mark the return of international cricket from lockdown.

But an ECB statement issued Friday said: "England's Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from yesterday (Thursday)."