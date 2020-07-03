UrduPoint.com
England's Curran Tests Negative For Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 54 seconds ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 07:54 PM

England's Curran tests negative for virus

England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :England all-rounder Sam Curran has tested negative for the coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket board said Friday.

Curran went into self-isolation Thursday after overnight illness -- which included diarrhoea and sickness -- forced him out of England's ongoing intra-squad match at the Ageas Bowl.

That in turn raised fears he may have caught COVID-19, potentially jeopardising next week's first Test between England and the West Indies at Hampshire's headquarters -- a match that is set to mark the return of international cricket from lockdown.

But an ECB statement issued Friday said: "England's Sam Curran has tested negative following his COVID-19 test from yesterday (Thursday)."

