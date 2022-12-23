UrduPoint.com

England's Curran The Big Winner At IPL Auction

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kochi, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player bought by the money-spinning Indian Premier League on Friday when Punjab Kings paid 185 million rupees ($2.23 million) for his services.

The left-arm quick and attacking middle-order batsman was among a selection of the world's top cricketers going under the hammer this year.

His purchase set a local Currency record, surpassing South African all-rounder Chris Morris who was snatched up by Rajasthan Royals for 162.5 million rupees in 2021.

Morris's deal was worth $2.25 million at the time but the Indian currency has stumbled in recent months on the back of inflation and global economic headwinds.

Curran was Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup after his skills as a "death bowler" closing down opposition batsmen in the final overs turned him into a potent weapon for England.

The left-arm quick and attacking middle-order batsman had a successful stint with Chennai Super Kings but parted ways after a back injury and missed the 2022 edition.

Curran has a strike rate of nearly 150 and was placed in the top band of the auction list alongside big-hitting compatriot Ben Stokes.

More than 400 players were up for grabs at Friday's auction in the southern city of Kochi.

