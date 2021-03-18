UrduPoint.com
England's Daly In At Centre As Slade Misses Ireland Finale

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:25 PM

England have recalled Elliot Daly at outside centre in place of the injured Henry Slade for the Six Nations finale against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :England have recalled Elliot Daly at outside centre in place of the injured Henry Slade for the Six Nations finale against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Slade has been ruled out with a calf problem with Daly, best known as a full-back or wing at Test level, now in midfield after being on the bench for last week's 23-21 win at home to France.

England (15-1) Max Malins; Anthony Watson, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako VunipolaReplacements: Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Dan Robson, Ollie Lawrence, Joe MarchantCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)

More Stories From Sports

