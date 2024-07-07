Open Menu

England's Euros Quarter-final With Swiss Goes To Penalties

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 12:40 AM

England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties

Düsseldorf, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) England's Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland went to a penalty shoot-out after Saturday's clash in Duesseldorf finished 1-1 after extra time.

Bukayo Saka's stunning equaliser with 10 minutes remaining, which the Arsenal forward lashed in off the inside of the post, took the match to extra time.

England had looked to be heading out of the tournament five minutes before when Breel Embolo forced in Switzerland's opener.

The winner of the shoot-out will play either the Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

More Stories From Sports