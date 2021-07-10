UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Foden Could Miss Euro 2020 Final With Foot Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 17 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:06 PM

England's Foden could miss Euro 2020 final with foot injury

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy after suffering a foot injury

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed Phil Foden could miss Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy after suffering a foot injury.

Manchester City midfielder Foden, who came off the bench in England's semi-final win against Denmark, was absent from England's training session on Saturday to avoid aggravating the problem.

The 21-year-old was in contention to start the Wembley showdown with Italy -- England's first major final in 55 years -- but Southgate said he may not recover in time to feature.

"He's a doubt," Southgate told the BBC. "We'll have to check again but he's got a fairly minor foot injury.

"But it's just whether it's going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we'll have to assess that again later."Foden was one of the stars of Manchester City's Premier League title-winning campaign last season.

He has featured in three Euro 2020 matches so far and was an influential presence after replacing Mason Mount in extra time against Denmark on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Italy Denmark Euro May Sunday 2020 From Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

KP Mineral Dept generates Rs.5.21 revenue: Arif Ah ..

13 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

14 seconds ago

152 government tenders awarded to 159 local compan ..

7 minutes ago

Villagers, tourists, flee Greece wildfires

16 seconds ago

US Envoy for Afghanistan Goes to Qatar to Secure S ..

17 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 16 more patients, infects 1,091 ot ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.