UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Football, Other Sports Events May Resume Behind Closed Doors On June 1 - Gov't

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 10:44 PM

England's Football, Other Sports Events May Resume Behind Closed Doors on June 1 - Gov't

The UK government's COVID-19 recovery strategy, published on Monday, says that sports events may resume behind closed doors for broadcast beginning on June 1, which means that the 2019/20 season of England's Premier League would also restart

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The UK government's COVID-19 recovery strategy, published on Monday, says that sports events may resume behind closed doors for broadcast beginning on June 1, which means that the 2019/20 season of England's Premier League would also restart.

The country is set to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions. Step one envisages only their slight loosening, including allowing for unlimited outdoor exercise, starting May 13. At step two, at the earliest by June 1, the country will reopen non-essential retail, get Primary pupils to school, reopen more public transport and resume cultural and sporting events without spectators.

"Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact," the plan read.

The content and timing of each next step would depend on the coronavirus situation, the government stressed.

Step three would come no earlier than July 4. It would see leisure facilities and other public places reopen.

Related Topics

UK Sports May June July Government Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Airports reveal extensive efforts to com ..

31 minutes ago

Indonesian President to join &#039;Prayer for Hum ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Aramco to reduce its oil production for June ..

1 hour ago

Afghan Forces Arrest IS Leader for South Asia, 2 O ..

2 minutes ago

Less than 1,000 virus patients in intensive care i ..

2 minutes ago

Safety screening: Czech cinemas open with new viru ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.