MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The UK government's COVID-19 recovery strategy, published on Monday, says that sports events may resume behind closed doors for broadcast beginning on June 1, which means that the 2019/20 season of England's Premier League would also restart.

The country is set to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions. Step one envisages only their slight loosening, including allowing for unlimited outdoor exercise, starting May 13. At step two, at the earliest by June 1, the country will reopen non-essential retail, get Primary pupils to school, reopen more public transport and resume cultural and sporting events without spectators.

"Permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact," the plan read.

The content and timing of each next step would depend on the coronavirus situation, the government stressed.

Step three would come no earlier than July 4. It would see leisure facilities and other public places reopen.