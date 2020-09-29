UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Former Football Chief Says Some Clubs May Not Survive Without Ticket Sales

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

England's Former Football Chief Says Some Clubs May Not Survive Without Ticket Sales

Some English football clubs may not survive prolonged periods without spectators as the economic pains from COVID-19 measures begin to impact sports' revenue streams, Mark Palios, the former chief executive of England's Football Association, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Some English football clubs may not survive prolonged periods without spectators as the economic pains from COVID-19 measures begin to impact sports' revenue streams, Mark Palios, the former chief executive of England's Football Association, said Tuesday.

Sky news hosted the football authority and inquired as to whether some English towns may lose their football clubs before fans are allowed back into stadia.

"I hate to be sensationalist but I suspect that may well be the case," Palios said.

He went on to explain that by deciding to restart the football season in September, most clubs became forced to pay their players and staff while losing one of the major sources of revenue � matchday ticket sales.

According to Palios, smaller clubs in lower leagues are feeling the economic pinch more from this, since they depend on ticket sales more heavily than larger Premier League clubs, which can rely on larger broadcast revenue and commercial deals.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government earlier in the year led the charge to restart football season in order to boost morale in the football-crazed nation. Palios said that during negotiations between clubs, associations and governments, there was an understanding that fans would be allowed around October.

Reopening stadiums appears wholly unlikely, as COVID-19 infections are accelerating in the UK as in many other countries.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister Sports United Kingdom May September October From Government Premier League

Recent Stories

PM once again vows to bring Nawaz Sharif back to P ..

11 minutes ago

Sohail Lashari elected as President Pak-Iran Joint ..

28 minutes ago

Laurel Bank School System students make their teac ..

43 minutes ago

Berlin airport to open after a nine-year delay

22 seconds ago

Macron promises Belarus mediation but Putin slams ..

23 seconds ago

SoU extends online admission date till Oct 13

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.