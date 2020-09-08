UrduPoint.com
England's Greenwood Sorry For Coronavirus Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:36 PM

England's Greenwood sorry for coronavirus breach

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has apologised for the embarrassment caused by his breach of coronavirus regulations while on England duty in Iceland

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has apologised for the embarrassment caused by his breach of coronavirus regulations while on England duty in Iceland.

The 18-year-old said he had learned a lesson from the incident, which resulted in his being dropped from the squad for Tuesday's Nations League match in Denmark, along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden.

England manager Gareth Southgate refused to comment on the nature of the breach but media reports said the pair left the bio-secure bubble to meet two local girls.

Both players have been fined 250,000 Icelandic krona ($1,800, �1,350) byReykjavik police and the Football Association said it would be launching a full investigation.

More Stories From Sports

