England's Hill To Join Sale After Exeter Exit

Muhammad Rameez 13 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 10:43 PM

England's Hill to join Sale after Exeter exit

England lock Jonny Hill is to join Sale from Premiership rivals Exeter at the end of the season, it was announced Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :England lock Jonny Hill is to join Sale from Premiership rivals Exeter at the end of the season, it was announced Monday.

The 27-year-old, capped 12 times by England, has spent the past seven years with southwest side Exeter, for whom he has scored 30 tries in 108 appearances.

But the reduced squad salary cap of �5 million ($6.6 million) now in place for Premiership clubs has led to several players leaving their existing teams, with Hill joining Edinburgh-bound Sam Skinner on his way out from Sandy Park.

Hill, also a British and Irish Lion, will join Sale on a "long-term" but undisclosed contract.

Sale director of rugby, Alex Sanderson, said: "Jonny's a player who knows how to win and what it takes to grind out those big games and that sort of experience is invaluable.

"His on-field qualities speak for themselves but what sets him apart for me is that he's a genuinely good bloke and will no doubt add to the environment and culture that we have here."Sanderson added: "Having spoken to Jonny on a couple of occasions, I was really impressed with his appetite to improve and it's exciting that he wants to do that at Sale.

"It tells me that we have a player of international class who believes in the club's ambition, the culture that we're building and wants to be apart of it. For me, that's mega."

