England's Lawrence Draws On Cook Example As Test Debut Looms

Mon 11th January 2021 | 10:12 PM

England's Dan Lawrence said Monday he has learned a lot from the work ethic of his Essex teammate Alastair Cook ahead of a potential international debut in Sri Lanka

Lawrence, 23, is set to be selected by the tourists for the first of two Tests in Galle starting Thursday after coach Chris Silverwood said he was "ready".

The middle-order batsman, who made an unbeaten 46 in an intra-squad practice match in Hambantota, has taken onboard plenty of guidance from the 36-year-old Cook, England's highest Test run-scorer.

"It's obviously fantastic playing alongside him, just his sort of presence in the changing room is so good and you learn so much," Lawrence said of the former England captain.

"He still works harder than anyone else in our team and he's finished playing his international career. You can only take and learn things that he does." Cook retired from international cricket in 2018 with 12,472 runs -- fifth most in Test history -- and 33 centuries in 161 matches.

Lawrence, who averages nearly 38 in 74 first-class matches, remains part of a young England team led by Joe Root that will resume their Sri Lankan tour cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Africa's Jacques Kallis has been included as a batting consultant for the series and Lawrence remains in awe of the great all-rounder.

"It is obviously fantastic having Kallis here -- arguably the greatest player to have ever played," he said.

"Good chat today just about batting and pinched myself a little bit really. So that's been awesome. Had a couple of good chats with Rooty.

"I am just taking little bits here and there but sticking to my guns and knowing how I am going to be successful and just following those processes."Kallis scored 13,289 runs at an average of over 55 in 166 Tests and took 292 wickets with his pace bowling during his 19-year international career.

