Open Menu

England's Lucy Bronze Elated At Reaching World Cup Final

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 16, 2023 | 07:57 PM

England's Lucy Bronze elated at reaching World Cup final

England defender Lucy Bronze was elated after achieving a long-held ambition as the side reached their first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 defeat of tournament co-hosts Australia

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :England defender Lucy Bronze was elated after achieving a long-held ambition as the side reached their first Women's World Cup final with a 3-1 defeat of tournament co-hosts Australia.

"The one thing I've always wanted to do is get to a World Cup final," Bronze told the BBC after Wednesday's semi-final win in Sydney.

"After two times of such disappointment, I can't believe it," added Bronze, twice a losing semi-finalist.

"We played how we wanted to, we were determined, resilient. We knew the crowd would be crazy and we talked about silencing them and at the end we did that.

"We all dreamed of being in the final, all our family and friends have booked to stay here until then because they all believed in us. It's been amazing to play against Australia, in Australia, what a fantastic tournament they had but we're in the final." European champions England took the lead through Ella Toone's 36th-minute strike into the top right corner before Australia heroine Sam Kerr, making her first start of the tournament, equalised with a long-range shot in the 63rd minute.

Lauren Hemp, however, restored England's advantage in the 71st minute after firing into the bottom far corner from Millie Bright's long ball upfield.

Alessia Russo then put the result beyond doubt when she made it 3-1 four minutes before full-time, beating Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold with a well-struck low shot.

It was the first time England had reached a major football World Cup final since the men's team beat the then West Germany 4-2 at Wembley back in 1966.

They will now face fellow first-time Women's World Cup finalists Spain in Sydney on Sunday.

"Spain have been very good, they did have that defeat against Japan," said Bronze, who plays her club football with Spanish side Barcelona.

"Me and Keira (Walsh) know 90 percent of the squad very well so we'll be getting questions in the analysis I'm sure."

Related Topics

Football Firing World Australia Germany Sydney Barcelona Lead Spain Japan Women Sunday Bronze Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing ..

Dubai Municipality leverages AI robots in testing construction materials

17 minutes ago
 US industrial production returns to growth in July ..

US industrial production returns to growth in July

9 minutes ago
 DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative ..

DC visits Takht Bhai relics, inspects alternative route

9 minutes ago
 Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

Hot & dry weather forecasts in Sukkur

10 minutes ago
 President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakist ..

President confers Civil Awards on nine more Pakistani citizens

10 minutes ago
 SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

SAU admission process to start on Aug 20

19 minutes ago
DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth i ..

DWTC&#039;s hospitality division sees 32% growth in H1&#039;23

33 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues r ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues receiving nomination files

33 minutes ago
 ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical super ..

ATC issues show cause notice to PIMH medical superintendent

21 minutes ago
 Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cu ..

Ruthless England beat Australia to set up World Cup final with Spain

21 minutes ago
 Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

Health dept terminates doctor's attachment order

21 minutes ago
 Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro visits SU Laar Campus ..

Dr. Khalida Sikandar Mandhro visits SU Laar Campus Badin

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports