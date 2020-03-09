UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Marler Cited After Six Nations Groping Incident

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

England's Marler cited after Six Nations groping incident

Joe Marler has been cited after grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals in England's 33-30 Six Nations win at Twickenham, tournament organisers said on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Joe Marler has been cited after grabbing Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones by the genitals in England's 33-30 Six Nations win at Twickenham, tournament organisers said on Monday.

The Harlequins prop could now face a suspension as long as 24 weeks, after Six Nations bosses convened a disciplinary hearing in Dublin on Thursday.

Marler's England colleague Courtney Lawes will also face a disciplinary hearing on the same day, having been cited for a dangerous tackle during Saturday's match at Twickenham.

A Six Nations statement confirming Marler's citing read: "The England number one Joe Marler has been cited for an alleged infringement of law 9.27 (a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship -- hair pulling or grabbing; spitting at anyone; grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals.

" Speaking after the match, Jones said he hoped rugby chiefs would take action despite the grab appearing playful rather than malicious.

He added: "Joe is a good bloke and lots happens on a rugby field. After 138 Tests, I know if I react it's a red card." Manu Tuilagi's automatic hearing following a red card will also be held in Dublin, with the centre also set to discover if he will be suspended.

France's home Six Nations match against Ireland in Paris this weekend has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

The decision means that Saturday's Wales v Scotland match in Cardiff is the only remaining match on the Six Nations programme, leaving the tournament unfinished with the identity of the champions uncertain.

Related Topics

Hearing Paris Dublin Same Cardiff Wales Ireland Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President issues decree appointing Samira Al Rumai ..

1 hour ago

WADA to Pay Sri Lankan Cricketer $500,000 Compensa ..

6 minutes ago

Convicts on roof, fatalities as Italy jails protes ..

6 minutes ago

IMF calls for 'substantial' stimulus, coordination ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitates Afghan Presi ..

6 minutes ago

7 police officers transferred

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.