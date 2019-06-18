UrduPoint.com
England's Morgan Hits World Record 17 Sixes In An ODI Innings

Muhammad Rameez 14 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:44 PM

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :England captain Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the most sixes in a one-day international innings, with 17 in his 148 against Afghanistan during a World Cup match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Morgan's tally surpassed the record of 16 previously shared by India's Rohit Sharma, South Africa's AB de Villiers and West Indies' Chris Gayle -- whose 16 sixes in his 215 against Zimbabwe in 2015 was the previous record at a World Cup.

But one ball after launching Gulbadin Naib for the record-breaking six, Morgan holed out off the Afghanistan captain to end a 71-ball innings that also featured four fours.

