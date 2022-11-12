England announced a late change for their Autumn Nations Series international against Japan at Twickhenham when Jack Nowell was withdrawn shortly before kick-off on Saturday

Twickenham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :England announced a late change for their Autumn Nations Series international against Japan at Twickhenham when Jack Nowell was withdrawn shortly before kick-off on Saturday.

Nowell pulled out with what a Rugby Football Union spokeswoman said was an abdominal injury.

His place on the right wing was taken by Joe Cokanasiga, who had been dropped from the matchday 23 following England's 30-29 loss to Argentina at Twickenham in their Autumn Nations opener last weekend.

Revised England team (15-1) Freddie Steward; Joe Cokanasiga, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell (capt), Jonny May; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortvliet; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje; Jonny Hill, David Ribbans; Kyle Sinckler, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie George, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Alex Coles, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Henry Slade, Manu TuilagiCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)