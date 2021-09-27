UrduPoint.com

England’s Off-spinner Moeen Ali Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:27 PM

England’s off-spinner Moeen Ali announces retirement from Test cricket

The 34-year old spinner says he wants to play for as long as could and just wants to enjoy the cricket.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th,2021) England’s off-spinner Moeen Ali has announced retirement from Test cricket, the latest reports say.

Moeen has said that his decision to retire from the Test cricket will give him more space to play as much white-ball cricket as he can.

H“I’m 34 now and I want to play for as long as I can and I just want to enjoy my cricket,” says Moeen Ali, pointing out that Test cricket is amazing, when you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far, it’s more rewarding and you feel like you’ve really earnt it.

He states, “I will miss just walking out there with the lads, playing against best in the world with that feeling of nerves but also from a bowling point of view, knowing with my best ball I could get anyone out, ”.

“I’ve enjoyed Test Cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes and I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy and content with how I’ve done,” he added.

Moeen Ali played his test debut back I 2014 and went on to represent England in 64 Test matches and took 19 Test wickets including five-wicket hauls and scored five Test match centuries during his career.

