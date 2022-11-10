Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :England hammered India by 10 wickets in Adelaide on Thursday to reach the Twenty20 World Cup final where they will face Pakistan.

Here is their path to Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne: England Super 12 Oct 22: beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets at Perth Oct 26: lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS method) at Melbourne Oct 28: No result v Australia (rain) at Melbourne Nov 1: beat New Zealand by 20 runs at Brisbane Nov 5: beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets at SydneySemi-finalNov 10: beat India by 10 wickets at Adelaide