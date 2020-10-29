UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's RFU Announces 10.8m Loss Amid Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:23 PM

England's RFU announces 10.8m loss amid virus

England's Rugby Football Union announced a 10.8 million ($13.9 million, 11.9 million euros) annual loss on Thursday, with officials braced for more financial bad news during the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :England's Rugby Football Union announced a 10.8 million ($13.9 million, 11.9 million Euros) annual loss on Thursday, with officials braced for more financial bad news during the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twickenham chiefs had already budgeted for the 2019/20 year to produce a loss due to the costs of a Rugby World Cup campaign in Japan, where England finished runners-up to South Africa, and only hosting two home games in the Six Nations.

Despite reduced revenues, the operating loss for the year of 10.8 million was not as great as the budgeted figure of 11.5 million.

Prior to Covid-19, RFU revenues were running slightly ahead of budget.

But the loss of all activity in the last quarter of the year saw the RFU finished the year with revenues 23 million behind budget, mostly driven by lost broadcast, ticketing, hospitality and conferences and events income.

Last Satuday's English Premiership final between Exeter and Wasps at Twickenham was played behind closed doors due to the virus, with the England-Babarians fixture at 'headquarters' due to have been staged 24 hours later called off completely after a breaches of health protocols involving the invitational club's players.

Cancellation of the Barbarians fixture was estimated to have cost the RFU a loss of some 1 million at a time when the governing body had already implemented salary reductions and made 140 people redundant.

The RFU did receive British government support through 2 million of income from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and a 0.75 million rates holiday in respect of Twickenham Stadium, with similar assistance expected during 2020/21.

Nevertheless, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: "The long-term financial challenges of coronavirus are significant for the entire economy. The RFU relies on revenue from matches and events at Twickenham Stadium and re-invests this back into the game.

"With no rugby and no events, we are looking at a potential short-term impact circa 145 million in lost revenues in our 'mid-case' scenario.

"We also know that there will be a much longer-term effect and are projecting a four to five-year recovery, with cumulative revenue reductions of around 20 percent."

Related Topics

Football World Budget Job Exeter Japan South Africa All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE denounces attack at French consulate in Jeddah

9 minutes ago

CAF postpone Champions League semi-final, final

1 minute ago

UN to Resume In-Person Meetings at New York Headqu ..

1 minute ago

UN Chief Strongly Condemns 'Heinous' Knife Attack ..

1 minute ago

ExxonMobil Expects to Cut 1,900 Jobs Due To COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Democrats on Path to Seize US Senate, Yet 3 Pivota ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.