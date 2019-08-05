UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Root Laments 'bitterly Disappointing' Ashes Defeat

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

England's Root laments 'bitterly disappointing' Ashes defeat

Joe Root described England's comprehensive 251-run defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday as "bitterly disappointing"

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Joe Root described England's comprehensive 251-run defeat by Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Monday as "bitterly disappointing".

World Cup winners England, set an imposing target of 398 to win, collapsed to 97-7 in the post-lunch session on the fifth and final day before being bowled out for 146.

The match was a personal triumph for Australia's Steve Smith, who in his first Test since a 12-month ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, scored 144 and 142.

"It does hurt. It is bitterly disappointing," said captain Root. "We played really good cricket in the majority of the Test match. Credit to Australia. They fought hard to get back in it.

"(Steve Smith played) two brilliant innings. We have to keep working hard to get him out. Obviously it was hard that we lost Jimmy (Anderson) early on. These things happen. We have to take it on the chin and come back hard at Lords."

Related Topics

Cricket Scandal Australia Anderson

Recent Stories

Prime Minister directs ministries to submit one-ye ..

1 minute ago

CTD officials get cash prize, commendatory certifi ..

1 minute ago

Revoking of Article 370 exposes India's malicious ..

4 minutes ago

Mayor Karachi hands over medical equipment to KMC ..

4 minutes ago

Communications ministry starts human resource mana ..

4 minutes ago

Killer of wife, daughter convicted in Lahore

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.