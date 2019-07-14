London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :England lost Jason Roy early while chasing a target of 242 to win their first ever World Cup after fast bowler Liam Plunkett took three key wickets to restrict New Zealand at Lord's on Sunday.

After 10 overs, the hosts were 39-1, with Jonny Bairstow 18 not out and Test skipper Joe Root on two.

Earlier, fast bowler Plunkett dismissed New Zealand captain and star batsman Kane Williamson for just 30 before removing established opener Henry Nicholls for an innings-best 55 in a return of 3-42 from his 10 overs.

Chris Woakes followed up with 3-37 as New Zealand, also looking to win the World Cup for the first time, finished on 241-8.

New Zealand, however, successfully defended a total of 239 in their shock semi-final win over India, when they reduced one of the world's strongest batting line-ups to 24-4, with Trent Boult and Matt Henry doing the damage.

Boult almost struck with the first ball of England's chase when he appealed for lbw against Roy, only for the in-form opener to survive after South African official Marais Erasmus's original not out decision was upheld.

Roy, who made a blistering 85 in a comfortable semi-final win over reigning champions Australia, got England going with a straight-driven four off Henry.

But New Zealand got the breakthrough they needed when when Henry induced Roy, on 17, to edge a full-length delivery that just carried to wicketkeeper Tom Latham, leaving England 28-1 in the sixth over.

Roy and Jonny Bairstow, by average the best opening pair in one-day international history, had posted four consecutive century stands coming into the final.

Earlier, Williamson batted first after winning the toss in overcast conditions and on a green pitch.

Opener Martin Guptill, the leading run-scorer at the 2015 World Cup, was lbw to Woakes for 19.

That left number three Williamson, who started the match with 548 runs in the tournament at an average of 91.33, having to mount yet another rescue mission.

But after putting on 74 for the second wicket with Nicholls, he fell when he edged a rising cross-seamer from Plunkett to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, a review confirming the end of Williamson's 53-ball innings, which featured just two fours.

New Zealand found themselves 118-3 when Plunkett struck for the second time in 14 balls.

Nicholls, who had completed a 71-ball fifty, fell for 55 when he played on after being cramped for room by a Plunkett delivery that curved back into him.

New Zealand were now looking to senior batsman Ross Taylor to bail them out of trouble but he could only manage 15 before falling lbw to Mark Wood.

When Jimmy Neesham (19) chipped Plunkett to Joe Root at mid-on, the Black Caps were 173-5 with 11 overs left.

Latham defiantly hit Wood for six but his 47 off 56 balls ended when he chipped a low Woakes full toss to mid-off.

England have been in the final three times while New Zealand were beaten finalists in 2015.