UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Roy Still Eyeing Australia Return

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:33 PM

England's Roy still eyeing Australia return

England's Jason Roy remains optimistic he will be able to return to World Cup action against Australia despite a hamstring injury that is being managed "day by day"

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :England's Jason Roy remains optimistic he will be able to return to World Cup action against Australia despite a hamstring injury that is being managed "day by day".

The dynamic Surrey opener tore the muscle while fielding in England's group win over the West Indies and has been ruled out for at least two games including Friday's match with Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Roy was advised against batting during a brief net practice at Yorkshire's headquarters on Thursday.

Although he is keen to face arch rivals Australia at Lord's on Tuesday, an England side bidding to win the World Cup for the first time may well decide against risking Roy given they are already on course to reach the semi-finals.

"I'm working extremely hard. I've now got two days off and I'll have scan in a couple of days to make sure everything is going in the right direction," Roy told BBC Radio's Test Match Special during England's match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Related Topics

World Australia Sri Lanka May

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 to take on South Africa U19 in 1st 50 ..

1 minute ago

Trump Says US Was 'Cocked, Loaded,' But Called Off ..

2 minutes ago

Senate body for presenting 'The Islamabad Communit ..

2 minutes ago

Best performing anti-polio teams rewarded

7 minutes ago

FC set up free medical camp in Dera Bugti

7 minutes ago

Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology o ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.