UrduPoint.com

England's Sancho Ruled Out Of World Cup Qualifiers

Muhammad Rameez 22 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:57 PM

England's Sancho ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

England forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after suffering a "minor knock"

London, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :England forward Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after suffering a "minor knock".

Sancho missed England's 4-0 win in Hungary on Thursday due to the problem he suffered in training.

The 21-year-old will play no part against Andorra at Wembley on Sunday or in Wednesday's clash with Poland in Warsaw.

"Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United's fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11," an English Football Association statement said on Saturday.

Sancho has featured in all of United's Premier League matches since joining Borussia Dortmund in the close-season.

He made his first start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team in the 1-0 win at Wolves before the international break.

Sancho, who has three goals in 22 appearances for England, saw his penalty saved in the Three Lions' shootout defeat against Italy in the Euro 2020 final in July.

Related Topics

Football World Andorra Newcastle Warsaw Italy Poland Hungary Euro Manchester United July September Sunday 2020 All Premier League Borussia

Recent Stories

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over ..

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

18 seconds ago
 Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

36 minutes ago
 Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

36 minutes ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

37 minutes ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

37 minutes ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.