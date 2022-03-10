Sam Simmonds will start at No 8 for England in their key Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, with Alex Dombrandt on the bench following a bout of coronavirus

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Sam Simmonds will start at No 8 for England in their key Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday, with Alex Dombrandt on the bench following a bout of coronavirus.

Dombrandt was included in England's matchday 23 after coming through a training session on Thursday and although no longer in the starting XV, as he was in the side that beat Wales 23-19 at Twickenham last time out, he provides back-row cover from the bench.

Tom Curry has passed the return to play protocols from concussion to continue at openside flanker.

Defeat for either England or Ireland in the penultimate round of this Six Nations would effectively end their title hopes, with France bidding to go one step closer to a Grand Slam away to Wales on Friday.

England team to play Ireland (15-1) Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Henry Slade, Jack Nowell; Marcus Smith, Harry Randall; Sam Simmonds, Tom Curry, Courtney Lawes; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis GengeReplacements: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Joe Launchbury, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Elliot DalyCoach: Eddie Jones (AUS)