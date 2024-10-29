Henry Slade has been chosen at outside centre by England coach Steve Borthwick for Saturday's opening November international against New Zealand at Twickenham after making a comeback from shoulder surgery

Slade, 31, made his first appearance of the season in Exeter's defeat by Harlequins on Sunday, completing 55 minutes of action before being withdrawn.

That was enough to convince Borthwick to select him ahead of the in-form Alex Lozowski, with the Chiefs midfielder a cornerstone of the team's aggressive 'blitz' defensive.

Ben Spencer will make his first start after winning a three-way contest for the scrum-half berth, with all six of his previous caps in a five-year Test career won off the bench.

Harry Randall has edged out Jack van Poortvliet as cover on a bench that features a six-two split between forwards and backs, with veteran playmaker George Ford the replacement fly-half after Marcus Smith was given the No 10 shirt.

Chandler Cunningham-South starts at blindside flanker after Ollie Chessum was ruled out against the All Blacks - and most probably the entire November programme -- because of a knee problem.

Cunningham-South was selected ahead of the more experienced Sam Underhill, who also failed to win a place on the bench.

Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are the starting props in a front row featuring captain Jamie George at hooker.

England were narrowly beaten by the All Blacks in two hard-fought Tests in New Zealand in July. They are now seeking a first Twickenham win over New Zealand since 2012.

"We're excited for the challenge of playing against one of the best teams in world rugby," said Borthwick after announcing his team on Tuesday.

"We'll need to be accurate, keep our discipline and maintain a level of intensity throughout the match, from the first whistle to the final moment."

The former England captain added: "With just two games at Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) in our last 15, it's fantastic to be returning to play in front of our home crowd again. The energy and passion of our supporters always gives the team an extra lift."

England (15-1)

George Furbank; Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer; Ben Earl, Tom Curry, Chandler Cunningham-South; George Martin, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George (capt), Ellis Genge

Replacements: Theo Dan, Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall, George Ford

Coach: Steve Borthwick (ENG)

