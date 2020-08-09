UrduPoint.com
England's Stokes To Miss Rest Of Pakistan Test Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

England's Stokes to miss rest of Pakistan Test series

Manchester, United Kingdom, Aug 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the ongoing Test series against Pakistan for family reasons, the England and Wales cricket board announced Sunday.

"Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand," said an ECB statement.

"He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl (starting) on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August."Stokes played in the England side that beat Pakistan by three wickets at Old Trafford on Saturday to go 1-0 up in three-match series.

More Stories From Sports

