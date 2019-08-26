Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :England's remarkable one-wicket win over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, with Ben Stokes making a stunning 135 not out, saw several pages on cricket's record books having to be hastily rewritten.

Below, AFP Sport picks out some of the more notable statistics: England's victory, which came after they were bowled out for just 67 in their first innings, saw them break a 90-year-old record for their highest fourth-innings total to win a Test, with a score of 362-9 surpassing the 332-7 they made against Australia in Melbourne back in 1928/29: England's highest fourth-innings totals to win a Test (total, opposition, venue, season): 362-9 v AUS, Leeds 2019 332-7 v AUS, Melbourne 1928/29 315-4 v AUS, Leeds 2001 307-6 v NZL, Christchurch 1997 England's chase was also the tenth highest fourth-innings winning total in all Test history (score, overs, team, opposition, venue, year): 418-7 128.5 WIS v AUS St John's 2003 414-4 119.2 RSA v AUS Perth 2008 406-4 147 IND v WIS Port-of-Spain 1976 404-3 114.1 AUS v ENG Leeds 1948 391-6 114.5 SRI v ZIM Colombo-RPS 2017 387-4 98.3 IND v ENG Chennai 2008 382-3 103.

1 PAK v SRI Pallekele 2015 369-6 113.5 AUS v PAK Hobart 1999 362-7 101 AUS v WIS Georgetown 1978 362-9 125.4 ENG v AUS Leeds 2019 This was the fourth time a team had made over 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley (team, opposition, year): 404-3: AUS v ENG 1948 362-9: ENG v AUS 2019 322-5: WIS v ENG 2017 315-4: ENG v AUS 2001 Only three teams have ever been dismissed for fewer than 67 and won a Test, with England's victory on a scale not seen since the 19th century (score, overs, team, opposition, venue, year): 45 35.3 ENG v AUS Sydney 1887 60 29.2 AUS v ENG Lord's 1888 63 80 AUS v ENG The Oval 1882 67 27.5 ENG v AUS Leeds 2019 Sunday's result was just the 14th time in 142 years of Test history that a side had won a match by one wicket.

One wicket Test wins (team, opponent, venue, year): ENG v AUS The Oval 1902 RSA v ENG Johannesburg 1906 ENG v AUS Melbourne 1908 ENG v RSA Cape Town 1923 AUS v WIS Melbourne 1951 NZL v WIS Dunedin 1980 PAK v AUS Karachi 1994 WIS v AUS Bridgetown 1999 WIS v PAK St John's 2000 PAK v BAN Multan 2003 SRI v RSA Colombo (PSS) 2006 IND v AUS Mohali 2010SRI v RSA Durban 2019ENG v AUS Leeds 2019