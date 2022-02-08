Zavier Austin, Vice Chairman of Swindon Town Football Club (STFC) has said that he will take two football players from karachi to provide them with professional footall training at STFC's academy under a two year scholarship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Zavier Austin, Vice Chairman of Swindon Town Football Club (STFC) has said that he will take two football players from karachi to provide them with professional footall training at STFC's academy under a two year scholarship.

He said that the Club would also identify two Pakistani coaches next month to take them to England for three to four weeks professional football coaching training.

While thanking to the Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon for his efforts to this effect, Zavier Austin said that his Club was proud to be the first English Football Club to do anything like this in Karachi, Pakistan.

He said that the junior footballers after the two years scholarships would hopefully become professional footballers, which would be absolutely amazing.

Austin said that we would see Pakistani boys playing in England.

He said that the coaches would gain a huge knowledge during the training, and would come back to Pakistan and put those methods in place.