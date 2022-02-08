UrduPoint.com

England's Swindon Football Club To Select Two Players For Scholarship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

England's Swindon football club to select two players for scholarship

Zavier Austin, Vice Chairman of Swindon Town Football Club (STFC) has said that he will take two football players from karachi to provide them with professional footall training at STFC's academy under a two year scholarship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Zavier Austin, Vice Chairman of Swindon Town Football Club (STFC) has said that he will take two football players from karachi to provide them with professional footall training at STFC's academy under a two year scholarship.

He said that the Club would also identify two Pakistani coaches next month to take them to England for three to four weeks professional football coaching training.

While thanking to the Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Iqbal Memon for his efforts to this effect, Zavier Austin said that his Club was proud to be the first English Football Club to do anything like this in Karachi, Pakistan.

He said that the junior footballers after the two years scholarships would hopefully become professional footballers, which would be absolutely amazing.

Austin said that we would see Pakistani boys playing in England.

He said that the coaches would gain a huge knowledge during the training, and would come back to Pakistan and put those methods in place.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Football Austin From

Recent Stories

Work on Macron's Ideas Depends on His Meetings in ..

Work on Macron's Ideas Depends on His Meetings in Kiev - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Currently Does Not Understand What Issues ..

Kremlin Currently Does Not Understand What Issues Putin, Zelenskyy Can Discuss

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Macron Plan to Exchange Views in Near Futur ..

Putin, Macron Plan to Exchange Views in Near Future - Kremlin

5 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Deescalation Around Ukraine Essential ..

Kremlin Says Deescalation Around Ukraine Essential Now, Tensions Growing Day by ..

5 minutes ago
 Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Afric ..

Tigray victims file case against Ethiopia at Africa rights body: lawyers

13 minutes ago
 'Anyone has a chance': Olympic hockey up for grabs ..

'Anyone has a chance': Olympic hockey up for grabs after NHL no-show

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>