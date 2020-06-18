UrduPoint.com
England’s Women Cricketers Will Return To Training This Month

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 08:26 PM

England’s women cricketers will return to training this month

The training of the women cricketer is being managed just because of revival of women cricket that came to an halt due to Coronavirus.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) England’s Women players would returns to training this month, the sources said here on Thursday.

They said that the women cricketers’ training was important as tri-series in September was due this year. The decision was announced by Cricket Chiefs at the moment when the world was still fighting against Coronavirus.

Earlier, series against India was cancelled just because of Coronavirus. It was due at the end of ongoing month of June.

Tri-Series against Indian and South Africans were being managed to revive the cricket of the women team in England.

ECB’s Director of Women’s cricket Jonathan Finch said that they were hopeful that cricket would be back this summer and it was really very exciting for the group of players to be able to return to the game.

“We are much hopeful that women cricketers will return to field,” said Finch.

Strict measures will be taken up for safety and security of the players and other staffers from novel Coronavirus during the training sessions.

