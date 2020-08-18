UrduPoint.com
England's Women's Cricket Team Seek New Opponent After South Africa Withdraws

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 09:16 PM

England's women's cricket team seek new opponent after South Africa withdraws

English cricket's governing body said they remain committed to hosting some form of international women's series this year despite South Africa informing them on Tuesday they cannot tour

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :English cricket's governing body said they remain committed to hosting some form of international women's series this year despite South Africa informing them on Tuesday they cannot tour.

South Africa cited "current international travel regulations" in place for South African national teams as their reason for withdrawing from September's planned tour.

They follow India in calling off a series. The Indians informed the England and Wales Cricket board (ECB) in July they were cancelling their tour due to rising numbers of coronavirus infections in India.

"Cricket South Africa (CSA) has informed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that they will not be able to accept the invitation to tour the UK in September 2020," read an ECB statement.

"This decision was taken due to the current international travel regulations in place for South African national teams.

"Unfortunately, India and South Africa have been unable to accept the invitation to tour but ECB remains committed to hosting women's international cricket this summer." Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director of Women's Cricket, said the success of the two men's series with West Indies and now Pakistan in bio secure environments illustrated what women's teams could expect.

"We have been committed from the outset to deliver the same bio-secure standards for both men's and women's international cricket, an investment that included exclusive hotel use for teams, chartered flights and medical provisions," she said.

"An ECB team, with support from the Incora County Ground, Derby, has created a dedicated behind closed doors environment to host all of our women's internationals.

"We continue to explore all options to see England Women play competitively this summer."

