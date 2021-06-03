Mark Wood believes England team-mate Ollie Robinson can still "do the business" in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Lord's after his fellow fast bowler became engulfed in a racism row

Robinson took two wickets for 50 runs on his Test debut as New Zealand ended Wednesday's first day on 246-3.

But his encouraging display was overshadowed by the re-emergence of racist and sexist tweets first posted when the now 27-year-old Sussex quick was a teenager.

Robinson issued an apology after stumps for the tweets, which included use of the N-word, comments suggesting Muslim people were linked to terrorism, and derogatory comments about women and people of Asian heritage, insisting he was now "embarrassed" and "ashamed" by his comments.

He now faces the prospect of a disciplinary hearing, with England and Wales Cricket board chief executive Tom Harrison insisting the governing body had a "zero-tolerance stance to any form of discrimination".

But Wood, speaking before the start of Thursday's second day at Lord's, told the BBC he hoped Robinson would be able to focus on his cricket.

"Last night was pretty tough for him and the whole team to hear that news," said Wood.

"But I think he's going to try to concentrate on the cricket today and get his mind firmly fixed on what is an important morning for us and try to get back in the game.

"Mentally if his head's in that space I think he can do the business again like he did yesterday."