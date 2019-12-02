UrduPoint.com
English Club Set To Bamboozle The Opposition

Mon 02nd December 2019

English club set to bamboozle the opposition

High-flying English fourth tier side Forest Green Rovers are to wear bamboo shin pads, furthering their claims to be the world's greenest football club, they announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :High-flying English fourth tier side Forest Green Rovers are to wear bamboo shin pads, furthering their claims to be the world's greenest football club, they announced on Monday.

Forest Green -- whose environmental credentials have been recognised by FIFA and the United Nations -- had already become the first team to switch to bamboo kit at the beginning of the season.

The club, presently second in League Two, are working with a US manufacturer of eco-friendly products on the bamboo shin pads.

"Forest Green Rovers are the first professional club to switch to bamboo shin pads -- moving away from current products made largely from plastic," the club said in a statement.

"The low-profile shin pads are impact resistant and are anti-microbial." Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said bamboo was an ideal material for shin pads.

"Bamboo is a natural wonder, a sustainable material that's ridiculously strong and ultra-lightweight, making it perfect for shin pads as well as better for the planet and for our players," he said.

"Reducing plastic use is an important part of the fight against the climate crisis and sport has a vital role to play in this."

