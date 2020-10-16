UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English County Championship To Return In 2021

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

English County Championship to return in 2021

The County Championship will return next year in a group-stage format after it was scrapped this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The County Championship will return next year in a group-stage format after it was scrapped this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the England and Wales cricket board said on Friday.

The 18 first-class counties have agreed to a revised structure for the 2021 men's first-class season, which will end with a showpiece five-day Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

Essex will defend both titles after the county won the 2019 County Championship and this year's inaugural Bob Willis Trophy.

Each county has been placed into one of three seeded groups of six and will play 10 matches during the group stages.

The top two teams in each group will progress to Division One, with the other counties moving into Divisions Two and Three, where they will each play a further four matches.

The winner of Division One will be crowned county champions.

The top two teams in Division One will also earn the right to play in the Bob Willis TrophyEngland and Wales Cricket Board chairman Ian Watmore said: "I am delighted that the counties have been able to reach this agreement less than three weeks after Essex won the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord's.

"The success of that competition provides reassurance that this structure can help safeguard against any impact the global pandemic may have on next season while also ensuring the integrity of the County Championship."

Related Topics

Cricket Progress Wales May 2019 Agreement Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

42 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

1 hour ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

1 hour ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

1 hour ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.