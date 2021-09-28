UrduPoint.com

English County Cricket Club Apologise To Ex-player Over Racist Abuse

Tue 28th September 2021

English county cricket club apologise to ex-player over racist abuse

English county cricket club Gloucestershire have apologised "unreservedly" to retired Test bowler David Lawrence for failing to investigate incidents of racist abuse he suffered while playing for them

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :English county cricket club Gloucestershire have apologised "unreservedly" to retired Test bowler David Lawrence for failing to investigate incidents of racist abuse he suffered while playing for them.

Lawrence recounted the incidents in a Sky sports documentary about the experiences of black cricket players and officials in England and Wales called "You Guys Are History".

The former paceman, 57, said a teammate left a banana skin outside his hotel room during his first away match for Gloucestershire in England's domestic County Championship in 1981.

He also alleged Gloucestershire failed to investigate an incident where he was racially abused by the crowd at an away fixture.

"The behaviour and attitudes David experienced were as unacceptable then as they are today," Gloucestershire said in a statement.

