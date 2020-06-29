UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

English County Cricket Season To Start On August 1: ECB

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

English county cricket season to start on August 1: ECB

The English county cricket season will start on August 1, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The English county cricket season will start on August 1, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Monday.

The exact type of cricket has still to be decided, although the ECB said this was "due to be agreed" by the 18 first-class counties in early July.

Next week's first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton, starting on July 8, is set to be the first major international cricket match since lockdown.

.

Related Topics

Cricket Southampton Wales July August

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

46 minutes ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

1 hour ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

1 hour ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

2 hours ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

2 hours ago

WHO's Tedros Says COVID-19 Pandemic Speeding Up De ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.