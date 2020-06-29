English county cricket season to start on August 1: ECB

The English county cricket season will start on August 1, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Monday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The English county cricket season will start on August 1, the England and Wales Cricket board announced on Monday.

The exact type of cricket has still to be decided, although the ECB said this was "due to be agreed" by the 18 first-class counties in early July.

Next week's first Test between England and the West Indies at Southampton, starting on July 8, is set to be the first major international cricket match since lockdown.

