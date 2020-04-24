English cricket season will not start until at least July: ECB

No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :No professional cricket will be played in England and Wales until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.

The England and Wales Cricket board said attempts would be made to reshedule International fixtures from July until the end of September, including the West Indies Test tour of England.