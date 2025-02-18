Open Menu

English Cricket Team Reaches Lahore For Champions Trophy 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 06:42 PM

English cricket team reaches Lahore for Champions Trophy 2025

England Men’s cricket team reached Lahore to take part in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan from February 19 to March 9,2025 in the wee hours of Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) England Men’s cricket team reached Lahore to take part in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan from February 19 to March 9,2025 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson,the 31-member English contingent reached Lahore via a connecting flight from Dubai,United Arab Emirates(UAE).

The English team led by Jos Buttler will play its group matches in Lahore and Karachi.

Managing Director(MD) England Cricket Board (ECB),Rob Key and Head Coach Brandon Maccallum also reached Pakistan.

The Three Lions will face arch rivals Australia in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy campaign at the Gaddafi stadium on February 22 (Saturday) in a D/N fixture.

England will play their second match against Afghanistan at Gaddafi stadium,Lahore on February 26 (Wednesday). The Englishmen will play their last match of the group stage against South Africa at the National stadium,Karachi on March 1(Saturday).

