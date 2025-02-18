English Cricket Team Reaches Lahore For Champions Trophy 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 06:42 PM
England Men’s cricket team reached Lahore to take part in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan from February 19 to March 9,2025 in the wee hours of Tuesday
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) England Men’s cricket team reached Lahore to take part in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan from February 19 to March 9,2025 in the wee hours of Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,the 31-member English contingent reached Lahore via a connecting flight from Dubai,United Arab Emirates(UAE).
The English team led by Jos Buttler will play its group matches in Lahore and Karachi.
Managing Director(MD) England Cricket Board (ECB),Rob Key and Head Coach Brandon Maccallum also reached Pakistan.
The Three Lions will face arch rivals Australia in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy campaign at the Gaddafi stadium on February 22 (Saturday) in a D/N fixture.
England will play their second match against Afghanistan at Gaddafi stadium,Lahore on February 26 (Wednesday). The Englishmen will play their last match of the group stage against South Africa at the National stadium,Karachi on March 1(Saturday).
Recent Stories
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality and peace7 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates main gate of stadium2 hours ago
-
Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 20254 minutes ago
-
English cricket team reaches Lahore for Champions Trophy 20252 minutes ago
-
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage19 hours ago
-
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots20 hours ago
-
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener20 hours ago
-
Wissen Dan hockey club visits national assembly20 hours ago
-
MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani participates in tent pegging competition at UAF20 hours ago
-
Sajjad, Asif, Sajjad move in knockout round of Asian Men Snooker C’ship20 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table20 hours ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 tournament20 hours ago