English Cricketer Alex Hales rejects Coronavirus rumours about him

Alex Hales who was playing for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 terms fake news about him “dangerous behavior”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) English cricketer and Karachi Kings player Alex Hales on Tuesday rejected the rumours of Coroanvirus about him, asking everyone to stop fake news.

The cricketer who left for home country two days ago termed rumours against him “dangerous behavior”.

Earlier, the reports went viral on social media that English cricketer Alex Hales was diagnosed with some symptoms of novel Coronavirus.

Alex Hales, a British player, withdrew PSL and left for London two days ago.

Talking to the reporters, Rameez Raja said that Alex Hales of Karachi Kings was diagnosed with some symptoms of “Coronavirus”.

He also said that all commentators and broadcasters were also having COVID-19 tests.

Later, PCB CEO Waseem Khan also said that one of the foreign players was diagnosed with symptoms of Coronavirus and added that he was not in Pakistan. He refused to share the name of the player with the reporters due to privacy reasons.

Waseem Khan said that they took decision of suspending PSL matches on the basis of government’s advisory.

“We took this decision of suspending PSL matches for the safety of everyone including the players,” said Waseem Khan, the CEO of Pakistan cricket board.