English cricketers’ old tweets land their team into trouble

(@fidahassanain)

Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Eoin Morgan, Jose Buttler and Dom Bess are among the players whose tweets have been found against the accepted norms and values, and have caused serious trouble for England.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) The social media users have found interesting old tweets of English cricketers that have made their lives difficult now.

The tweets about racism and some sexiest tweets by some prominent English cricketers have landed the English Team across unique predicament.

Ollie Robinson who played international test debut against New Zealand earlier this month had tweeted eight years ago that he seemed proud of calling himself ‘Racist’. His old tweet has been made public again by the users. He had used derogatory remarks about the women in his that tweet.

As the tweet of Ollie Robinson came to the limelight, the England and Wales cricket board suspended him and launched an inquiry against him through the player said that he was 18 years old that time and was ignorant. The expected inquiry result has become a nightmare for the England and Wales Cricket Board.

James Anderson’s tweet is another trouble for the team as he had tweeted once that his teammate Stuart Broad “looked like a 15yrs old lesbian,”.

In response to his old tweet, the player said: “It is almost 11 years old tweet and now I’m sure changed person. I think that’s the difficult but the things do change, you do mistakes,”.

Eoin Morgan and Jose Buttler also made have been accused of making of fun of Indian speaking English. In 2017, Buttler had tweeted, “Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir,”. He was doing online conversation with Alex Hales that was still available on Twitter.

However, a tweet has been deleted by Dom Bess who had made fun of Indian anthem in his tweet.

He had tweeted about the Indian anthem, “ One of the funniest” with an image of Rohit Sharma who was standing in attention.