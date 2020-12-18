UrduPoint.com
English Free School Meals Campaigner Marcus Rashford Wins Inaugural FIFA Foundation Award

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has been named the inaugural winner of FIFA's Foundation Award for his charity work and campaign that forced the UK government to u-turn over the planned cancellation of free school meals vouchers.

"Rashford's commitment to charitable causes was duly recognised at The Best FIFA Football Awards„¢ 2020 ceremony by being named the first FIFA Foundation Award recipient for his outstanding humanitarian work to combat child poverty. FIFA will also donate USD $100,000 to support his inspiring social and charity work," FIFA said in a press release on Friday.

Rashford became an ambassador for the FareShare charity this past March when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck. Throughout the year, the footballer has helped raise enough money to provide food for over 4.

2 million children and families in need, according to the charity.

The Manchester United forward also led a campaign that forced Boris Johnson's government to backtrack on plans to stop funding free food vouchers for children in England over the summer. As a result of Rashford's campaign, the government in June agreed to fund the program that provides meals for roughly 1.3 million children over the six-week summer holiday period.

"I wanted to make change and to give people a better chance at life. It is having a good impact and it is working at the end of the day," Rashford said in the FIFA press release.

In recognition of his campaigning, Rashford was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire) in Queen Elizabeth II's birthday honors list in October.

Rashford, now 23 years of age, represented England at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

