English League Two Clubs 'vote To End Season'

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:05 PM

English League Two clubs 'vote to end season'

English League Two clubs have agreed to bring an end to the regular season following discussions with league bosses, it was reported on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :English League Two clubs have agreed to bring an end to the regular season following discussions with league bosses, it was reported on Friday.

The BBC said the final table in the fourth tier of English football was set to be decided using a points-per-game method, but issues of promotion and relegation had yet to be finalised.

There are still plans for the play-offs to take place as usual.

Crewe Alexandra were top of League Two when the season was halted, with Swindon Town and Plymouth in the other two automatic promotion places.

Stevenage were bottom and occupied the sole relegation slot.

Teams in League One failed to come to a definitive agreement.

Six third-tier clubs said on Thursday that they were opposed to ending the season now on a points-per-game basis.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony tweeted on Thursday: "We as a collective are United in our goal to finish this season."

